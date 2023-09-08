Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Vigil for another child killed by bad street design; BART adjusts its schedule to much consternation; More

8:51 AM PDT on September 8, 2023

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Melanie Curry

Here We Go Again: Pedestrian Safety Month Means Watch Out, People!

California Highway Patrol supports Pedestrian Safety Month with yet another tone deaf Public Safety Announcement putting the onus for safety on the most vulnerable people using roads

September 8, 2023
Podcast

Talking Headway Podcast: Getting High Speed Rail Sooner

A panel discussion on how California High Speed Rail could be sped up, hosted by Rodger Rudick of Streetsblog SF.

September 8, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

A Little Girl is Dead. But OakDOT Director Still Won’t Commit to Safety

OakDOT's Fred Kelley told the grandmother of a four-year-old girl killed on Lakeshore that the city can't build protected bike lanes on the east side of Lake Merritt, even though they would have saved the girl's life.

September 8, 2023
