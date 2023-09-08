Friday’s Headlines
Vigil for another child killed by bad street design; BART adjusts its schedule to much consternation; More
More from Streetsblog California
Here We Go Again: Pedestrian Safety Month Means Watch Out, People!
California Highway Patrol supports Pedestrian Safety Month with yet another tone deaf Public Safety Announcement putting the onus for safety on the most vulnerable people using roads
Talking Headway Podcast: Getting High Speed Rail Sooner
A panel discussion on how California High Speed Rail could be sped up, hosted by Rodger Rudick of Streetsblog SF.
Metro Increasing Service on Subway B and D Lines this Weekend
Great news! Metro is improving B and D line heavy rail subway frequency this weekend, ending more than three years of pandemic-era cuts.
A Little Girl is Dead. But OakDOT Director Still Won’t Commit to Safety
OakDOT's Fred Kelley told the grandmother of a four-year-old girl killed on Lakeshore that the city can't build protected bike lanes on the east side of Lake Merritt, even though they would have saved the girl's life.