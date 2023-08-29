Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Public transportation needs reliable public support; rich investors want to build a new, "better" city where land is cheap; Taking sidewalks seriously; Golf carts? More

7:44 AM PDT on August 29, 2023

Photo: BART

  • Public transportation needs ongoing, reliable public support (Planetizen)
  • CA high-speed rail program orders trainsets (Rail Tech)
  • It's an old story: Rich investors want to start from scratch on a new, "sustainable" city where land is cheaper (Morning Brew, SF Chronicle)
  • Taking sidewalks seriously (Governing)
  • Predicting the pace of a transition to environmental sustainability (Colombia Climate School)
  • What it's like in a town where everyone gets around via a golf card (Bloomberg)
  • GOP candidate Ramaswamy's oil industry profits are right in line with the rest of them (Heated)

Melanie Curry

Melanie Curry

