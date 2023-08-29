Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Public transportation needs reliable public support; rich investors want to build a new, "better" city where land is cheap; Taking sidewalks seriously; Golf carts? More
Success: Drivers are Slowing Down on Streets with 24/7 Speed Cameras
Violations dropped 30 percent over the course of the first year of 24/7 speed camera enforcement.
Why Public Health Officials Must Play a Central Role in Traffic Safety
A new study proposes public health officials and planners treat traffic violence as an epidemiological problem.
What Will It Take to Build a Bullet Train in Texas?
A long-fought high speed rail project may be coming back from the dead — and what happens next could be instructive for other communities hoping to someday run trains in highway-dominated states.
Speed Camera Bill Has Bent Over Backwards to Answer Opponents
But some of them will not be satisfied no matter what