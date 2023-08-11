Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

9:21 AM PDT on August 11, 2023

  • Expansion of Waymo and Cruise Approved (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
  • BART to Switch to Open Loop Payment System (Hoodline)
  • CA Nonprofit Is Turning Parking Lots into Tiny Houses (Fast Company)
  • CalBike: It's Not E-Bikes, It's Poor Design That Make Roads Unsafe
  • Anaheim Developing OC River Walk (ABC7)
  • Police Charge South L.A. Street Race Hit-and-Run Driver With Murder (LAT)
  • Laguna Beach Bans "Dog Walking by Vehicles" (OC Register)
  • Saddest Opinion Column: I Couldn't Turn Off My Car Radio for 4 Years (Fresno Bee)
  • San Diego Backs off Plan to Back Housing Bill S.B. 10 (Union-Tribune)
  • The Light Is Yellow, What to Do? (SacBee)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoRobot Cars

Commentary: Waymo and Cruise are Driven by Money, Not Safety

AV execs need to stop co-opting Vision Zero

August 10, 2023
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Do It for the Neighborhood — Part I

Let's talk about community engagement that actually works.

August 10, 2023
Public Transportation

California Transit Policies and Regulations Need Updating

A statewide, transit-first policy, in writing, would incorporate all of these notions.

August 10, 2023
See all posts