  • People across the country want transit and walkable communities (SF Gate)
  • Americans walk less frequently and under more dangerous conditions than people in other countries (Virginia Tech, fix your headline)
  • Maybe COVID made biking better (AP)
  • E-bikes, fifty years from now (Outside)
  • More on Oakland pop-up crosswalk (Oaklandside)
  • SANDAG budget spells out priorities, including bikes and rail (Mass Transit)
  • Some bills were killed yesterday (LA Times)
  • Watsonville plans affordable housing above its transit center (Santa Cruz Local)

