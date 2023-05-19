Today’s Headlines
- People across the country want transit and walkable communities (SF Gate)
- Americans walk less frequently and under more dangerous conditions than people in other countries (Virginia Tech, fix your headline)
- Maybe COVID made biking better (AP)
- E-bikes, fifty years from now (Outside)
- More on Oakland pop-up crosswalk (Oaklandside)
- SANDAG budget spells out priorities, including bikes and rail (Mass Transit)
- Some bills were killed yesterday (LA Times)
- Watsonville plans affordable housing above its transit center (Santa Cruz Local)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF