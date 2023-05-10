Today’s Headlines

  • Decision time for state leaders: Save transit, or watch it collapse (Sacramento Bee, Yahoo)
  • Needed: A new vision of transit safety (Transit Center)
  • California bill would prioritize equity in transportation funding (California Bicycle Coalition)
  • Parking explains everything: US has more housing for cars than people (NPR)
  • Santa Maria transit consolidates bus services (Santa Maria Times)
  • Yurok tribe launches EV transportation system to connect to Redding, Eureka (Times Standard)
  • Federal bill would end parking minimums nationwide (Reason)
  • There’s federal funding for safer streets and resilient infrastructure (Governing)
  • Crosswalk options at coast highway in Encinitas, Solana Beach (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • How Bogotá built a safe, sustainable, accessible transportation system (ITDP)
  • Sea levels are rising, and retreat will happen, managed or not (Smart Cities Dive)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF