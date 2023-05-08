Today’s Headlines

  • West Oakland’s decades of freeway injustice (Washington Post)
  • Big Oil helped shape Stanford’s latest climate research (SF Chronicle)
  • What Santa Cruz Metro’s CEO plans to do with that $40 million they just received (Lookout)
  • Sunline Transit adjusts service levels (KESQ)
  • Electrifying commercial delivery vehicles will clean up emissions fastest (ABC)
  • Solano County offers a “call center” with personalized help around transportation options (Daily Republic)
  • Morning inspiration: how one young urbanist got rid of a slip lane (Bike Portland)
  • San Diego protests over housing law: opponents fear parking loss and “overdevelopment” (CBS)
  • NIMBYs just don’t wanna give up “their” potential home value (Planetizen)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF