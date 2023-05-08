Today’s Headlines
- West Oakland’s decades of freeway injustice (Washington Post)
- Big Oil helped shape Stanford’s latest climate research (SF Chronicle)
- What Santa Cruz Metro’s CEO plans to do with that $40 million they just received (Lookout)
- Sunline Transit adjusts service levels (KESQ)
- Electrifying commercial delivery vehicles will clean up emissions fastest (ABC)
- Solano County offers a “call center” with personalized help around transportation options (Daily Republic)
- Morning inspiration: how one young urbanist got rid of a slip lane (Bike Portland)
- San Diego protests over housing law: opponents fear parking loss and “overdevelopment” (CBS)
- NIMBYs just don’t wanna give up “their” potential home value (Planetizen)
