Today’s Headlines
- New SFMTA report shows a quarter of SF’s Slow Streets are too fast (Examiner)
- Wall of snow blocks Tioga Pass in the Sierras (SacBee)
- L.A. Metro found that about 600 unhoused riders exit nightly when train service ends (Daily News)
- Former Culver City Mayor Sahli-Wells interview (Carfree on Vimeo)
- Major retailers abandon San Francisco… (SacBee)
- …so do the 1%. What are they taking with them? (Chron)
- Fewer than 10% of infrastructure projects are on time and under budget (Washington Post)
- Cops and firefighters can’t stop driverless vehicle one Hahywire (Mission Local)
- Fare-free transit reduces travel times, passengers board through two doors, don’t search for change, tickets (Commonwealth)
