Today’s Headlines

  • New SFMTA report shows a quarter of SF’s Slow Streets are too fast (Examiner)
  • Wall of snow blocks Tioga Pass in the Sierras (SacBee)
  • L.A. Metro found that about 600 unhoused riders exit nightly when train service ends (Daily News)
  • Former Culver City Mayor Sahli-Wells interview (Carfree on Vimeo)
  • Major retailers abandon San Francisco… (SacBee)
    • …so do the 1%. What are they taking with them? (Chron)
  • Fewer than 10% of infrastructure projects are on time and under budget (Washington Post)
  • Cops and firefighters can’t stop driverless vehicle one Hahywire (Mission Local)
  • Fare-free transit reduces travel times, passengers board through two doors, don’t search for change, tickets (Commonwealth)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF