New SFMTA report shows a quarter of SF’s Slow Streets are too fast (Examiner)

Wall of snow blocks Tioga Pass in the Sierras (SacBee)

L.A. Metro found that about 600 unhoused riders exit nightly when train service ends (Daily News)

Former Culver City Mayor Sahli-Wells interview (Carfree on Vimeo)

Major retailers abandon San Francisco… (SacBee) …so do the 1%. What are they taking with them? (Chron)

Fewer than 10% of infrastructure projects are on time and under budget (Washington Post)

Cops and firefighters can’t stop driverless vehicle one Hahywire (Mission Local)

Fare-free transit reduces travel times, passengers board through two doors, don’t search for change, tickets (Commonwealth)

