Bike Month Is Almost Here: Focus on San Luis Obispo

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Every part of California seems to take a different approach to Bike Month. Today we’re looking at events in San Luis Obispo County, where the regional council of governments, SLOCOG, sponsors many of the events that make up Bike Month.

The first event will be Bike to School day on Wednesday, May 3. Schools countywide will participate with “welcome events” (snacks!) for students who bike, walk, and roll to school. The county’s Safe Routes to Schools website has information on it about “how to start a walking school bus,” but there are no details about existing walk or bike buses.

San Luis Obispo will celebrate Bike to Work Week from May 15 through 19, with over 25 events planned in the county. They include bike breakfasts and happy hours, community rides, food, more food, more rides, and more. Among the bike-celebration events are the SLO Tweed Ride (May 14), and a DIY bike fashion show (Bikes & Beauty, June 3). Another fun event is the “Fasta de Mayo,” which includes free bike shuttles to the top of Cuesta Grade, from which riders can access the “Euc’s” bike park and trails – and there will be tacos. That happens on May 6.

The full calendar can be found at the bottom of this page.

Bike riders are invited to log their bike miles during May for a chance to win some great prizes, including a fitness watch, locks and lights, a folding e-bike, and a portable bike speaker to play sweet tunes while you enjoy your rides.

For anyone without a bike, the local Bike Kitchen offers refurbished bikes for sale, and Bike SLO County has a program that will loan out e-bikes for a five-day period so people can try out these game-changing devices.

To round out the month, SLOCOG will host a bike breakfast on May 31 – with pancakes – to share information about upcoming projects and programs, and give residents and bike riders a chance to meet local transportation planners and share their transportation needs and concerns.