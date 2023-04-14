Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is a math problem (Rolling Stone)
- Businesses are facing increasing pressure from investors to act on climate change (NPR)
- Is the opposition to solar and wind projects really “grassroots”? (Canary Media)
- EPA says Americans could save $trillions on gas under its emissions plan (NPR)
- Highway 1 is closed in several spots…. so, perfect time for a bike trip – though this LA Times story misses that point
- CA to get $2 billion for transit projects from “largest ever” annual federal investment (KTLA)
- CA transit agencies are asking state for $6 billion (SF Chronicle)
- Orange County studies a new route for coastal tracks (Spectrum)
- Months later, officials release map of where they think toxic emissions from a refinery in Martinez may have spread (SF Chronicle)
- Oil speculation in Senegal brought desperation, poverty – not riches (AP)
- Yeah, but: Crime rates in SF are actually declining (LA Times)
- Tesla refuses to talk about racism charges against it (SF Chronicle, LA Times, Tech Crunch)
- A bike with square wheels – and it works (Design Boom)
