Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change is a math problem (Rolling Stone)
  • Businesses are facing increasing pressure from investors to act on climate change (NPR)
  • Is the opposition to solar and wind projects really “grassroots”? (Canary Media)
  • EPA says Americans could save $trillions on gas under its emissions plan (NPR)
  • Highway 1 is closed in several spots…. so, perfect time for a bike trip – though this LA Times story misses that point
  • CA to get $2 billion for transit projects from “largest ever” annual federal investment (KTLA)
  • CA transit agencies are asking state for $6 billion (SF Chronicle)
  • Orange County studies a new route for coastal tracks (Spectrum)
  • Months later, officials release map of where they think toxic emissions from a refinery in Martinez may have spread (SF Chronicle)
  • Oil speculation in Senegal brought desperation, poverty – not riches (AP)
  • Yeah, but: Crime rates in SF are actually declining (LA Times)
  • Tesla refuses to talk about racism charges against it (SF Chronicle, LA Times, Tech Crunch)
  • A bike with square wheels – and it works (Design Boom)

