Today’s Headlines
- Speed cameras reduce speeds (CBC)
- Reducing speeds increases safety (IIHS)
- It’s not the bike lane’s fault that you’re a bad driver (Jalopnik)
- 1.3 million people die in U.S. traffic every year (Washington Post)
- Newsom signs bill to investigate gas price gouging (Governor’s Press Office, CalMatters Spectrum)
- Can California end corporate greenwashing? (LA Times)
- Bay Area transit to test out free/discounted transfers across agencies (KTVU)
- Yup, traffic noise is pushing up your blood pressure (CNN)
- Long Beach and Pasadena get money from federal Reconnecting Communities program (LAist)
- LA County gets millions in state infrastructure money (NBC)
- Butte County gets over $20 million (KRCR)
- Mariposa County gets money for State Route 140 (Sierra News Online)
- Yuba City Highway 99 junction to be “improved” for trucks (Appeal Democrat)
- Bill could “unleash” state lawsuits on housing (SF Chronicle)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF