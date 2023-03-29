Today’s Headlines

  • Speed cameras reduce speeds (CBC)
  • Reducing speeds increases safety (IIHS)
  • It’s not the bike lane’s fault that you’re a bad driver (Jalopnik)
  • 1.3 million people die in U.S. traffic every year (Washington Post)
  • Newsom signs bill to investigate gas price gouging (Governor’s Press Office, CalMatters Spectrum)
  • Can California end corporate greenwashing? (LA Times)
  • Bay Area transit to test out free/discounted transfers across agencies (KTVU)
  • Yup, traffic noise is pushing up your blood pressure (CNN)
  • Long Beach and Pasadena get money from federal Reconnecting Communities program (LAist)
  • LA County gets millions in state infrastructure money (NBC)
  • Butte County gets over $20 million (KRCR)
  • Mariposa County gets money for State Route 140 (Sierra News Online)
  • Yuba City Highway 99 junction to be “improved” for trucks (Appeal Democrat)
  • Bill could “unleash” state lawsuits on housing (SF Chronicle)

