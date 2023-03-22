Today’s Headlines

  • New IPCC report on climate: Transportation must change, fossil fuels must go (Heated, SF Gate)
  • Walking around is good for kids (The Conversation)
  • NACTO study says bike lanes need to evolve to include more than bikes (BikePortland)
  • Who is driving e-cars? (CalMatters)
  • Study: People adapt to congestion by driving less; also, free parking encourages driving (SSTI)
  • Sierra Club wants State Route 37 (across top of San Francisco Bay) to be elevated
  • Downtowns have always evolved and will continue to do so (Governing)
  • Not funny: Affordable housing is beyond the reach of many (Informed Content)
  • CA to build tiny homes (Route Fifty)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF