Today’s Headlines
- New IPCC report on climate: Transportation must change, fossil fuels must go (Heated, SF Gate)
- Walking around is good for kids (The Conversation)
- NACTO study says bike lanes need to evolve to include more than bikes (BikePortland)
- Who is driving e-cars? (CalMatters)
- Study: People adapt to congestion by driving less; also, free parking encourages driving (SSTI)
- Sierra Club wants State Route 37 (across top of San Francisco Bay) to be elevated
- Downtowns have always evolved and will continue to do so (Governing)
- Not funny: Affordable housing is beyond the reach of many (Informed Content)
- CA to build tiny homes (Route Fifty)
