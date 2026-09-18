The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts and Instagram; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Monday – At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald introduces us to Ava Jean, a New York middle schooler who is sick of unsafe streets on her bike ride to school.

Monday – Streetsblog San Diego recorded a town hall with San Diego 3rd District Councilmember Stephen Whitburn and is releasing video of portions of the question and answer. Here the councilmember asked about bringing bike-share back to San Diego.

Wednesday– In Part 2, the Councilmember is asked about improving MTC Rapid Bus Line 215.