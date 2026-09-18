Skip to content
Sponsored
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Meet NYC middle schooler Ava Jean and San Diego Councilmember Steve Whitmer.
3:49 PM PDT on September 18, 2026
The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts and Instagram; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTokBlueskyInstagramFacebook

Streetsblog SF: BlueskyFacebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

Monday – At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald introduces us to Ava Jean, a New York middle schooler who is sick of unsafe streets on her bike ride to school.

Monday – Streetsblog San Diego recorded a town hall with San Diego 3rd District Councilmember Stephen Whitburn and is releasing video of portions of the question and answer. Here the councilmember asked about bringing bike-share back to San Diego.

Wednesday– In Part 2, the Councilmember is asked about improving MTC Rapid Bus Line 215.

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Photo of Brendan Abrams
Brendan Abrams

Read More:

Video

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San Francisco |Election 2026

The Measure RTM Campaign Kicked Off Yesterday. The Fate of Regional Transit Is In Your Hands.

September 18, 2026
Safety

Friday’s Headlines

September 18, 2026
LOSSAN

La Jolla Planners to SANDAG: Move the Tracks Off the Bluffs Now

September 18, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Burbank

Metro North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Update: Construction, Lawsuit, and More

September 17, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 17, 2026
See all posts