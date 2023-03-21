Today’s Headlines
- Cargo bikes cut congestion and pollution (The Guardian)
- Sprawl and car-dependence makes being a parent much harder (Romper)
- Feds announced $86.8 million grant for West Valley Connector BRT in San Bernardino County (FTA)
- Response to That Article About Crime on Transit in LA Times (LA Times)
- Like it or not, Berkeley will be getting some new housing towers (SF Chronicle)
- Governor and legislative leaders come to agreement on oil company price gouging measure (SF Chronicle)
- Cruise is asking DMV to allow it to test AVs everywhere in California (Spectrum)
- A maritime law that makes driving harder (The Atlantic)
