Today’s Headlines
- Cities could be better but more people have to get out of cars (Smart Cities Dive)
- Heavy EVs are a safety problem for everyone (IIHS)
- State leaders need to figure out how to fund clean energy (and a lot of other goals) (CalMatters)
- Bay Area regulators may vote to ban new gas appliances (SF Chronicle)
- But more profound change than that is needed (SF Gate)
- Yikes! California floods (LA Times)
- Visalia prepares for more (Visalia Times Delta)
- Some communities feel abandoned (LA Times)
- Use nature as infrastructure (Scientific American)
