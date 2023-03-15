Today’s Headlines

  • Cities could be better but more people have to get out of cars (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Heavy EVs are a safety problem for everyone (IIHS)
  • State leaders need to figure out how to fund clean energy (and a lot of other goals) (CalMatters)
  • Bay Area regulators may vote to ban new gas appliances (SF Chronicle)
    • But more profound change than that is needed (SF Gate)
  • Yikes! California floods (LA Times)
  • Use nature as infrastructure (Scientific American)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF