Today’s Headlines

  • Cars crashing into storefronts is super common (SmartCitiesDive)
  • How do you sneak a US President into Ukraine without anyone noticing? By train (AP)
  • Salinas celebrates its first pedestrian hybrid beacon (KION)
  • How US cities and states are handling e-bike subsidies (Electrek)
  • Power outages affected BART service over the weekend (KTVZ)
  • BART board president harassed at station (SF Standard)
  • Ohio derailment makes clear that human health and safety are not priorities (Heated)
  • Early results for bill that “ended” single family zoning show not much action (The Mercury News)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF