Today’s Headlines
- Cars crashing into storefronts is super common (SmartCitiesDive)
- How do you sneak a US President into Ukraine without anyone noticing? By train (AP)
- Salinas celebrates its first pedestrian hybrid beacon (KION)
- How US cities and states are handling e-bike subsidies (Electrek)
- Power outages affected BART service over the weekend (KTVZ)
- BART board president harassed at station (SF Standard)
- Ohio derailment makes clear that human health and safety are not priorities (Heated)
- Early results for bill that “ended” single family zoning show not much action (The Mercury News)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF