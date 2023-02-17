Today’s Headlines

Study: Not enough shade at L.A.’s bus stops (UCLA)

Individuals are not the problem; climate guilt is a marketing strategy (Columbia Climate School)

San Diego’s success in spurring middle income housing production (Terner Center)

Tesla says it will fix problems with its “full-self driving” mode via a software update, but there are questions (AP, LA Times)

Little bits of California rail transit news (Railway Age)

Bay Area’s largest park debates letting in off-road vehicles (Mercury News)

COVID is not gone (SF Chronicle)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF