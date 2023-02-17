Today’s Headlines
- Study: Not enough shade at L.A.’s bus stops (UCLA)
- Individuals are not the problem; climate guilt is a marketing strategy (Columbia Climate School)
- San Diego’s success in spurring middle income housing production (Terner Center)
- Tesla says it will fix problems with its “full-self driving” mode via a software update, but there are questions (AP, LA Times)
- Little bits of California rail transit news (Railway Age)
- Bay Area’s largest park debates letting in off-road vehicles (Mercury News)
- COVID is not gone (SF Chronicle)
