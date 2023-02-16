Today’s Headlines

Staffing shortage prompts week-long suspension of bus service in Amador county (CBS)

More on bill to study transit safety (Daily News)

Marin Transit considers ending shuttle to ferry (The Ark)

LA County Deputy charged with murder for speeding crash that killed a boy (LA Times)

Wales ends road-building projects after climate reviews (The Guardian)

CA oil industry using high gas prices to roll back climate work (Capital and Main)

E-bike battery safety issues prompts a new look at import rules that allow cheaper products without review (Bicycle Retailer)

People like commuting – at least, they may need that transition between work and home (NPR)

Brightline agrees to add wildlife crossings to rail line between LA, Vegas (Review Journal)

Cal Poly Humboldt thinking outside of the box – off the land – to solve student housing (CalMatters)

