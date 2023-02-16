Today’s Headlines
- Staffing shortage prompts week-long suspension of bus service in Amador county (CBS)
- More on bill to study transit safety (Daily News)
- Marin Transit considers ending shuttle to ferry (The Ark)
- LA County Deputy charged with murder for speeding crash that killed a boy (LA Times)
- Wales ends road-building projects after climate reviews (The Guardian)
- CA oil industry using high gas prices to roll back climate work (Capital and Main)
- E-bike battery safety issues prompts a new look at import rules that allow cheaper products without review (Bicycle Retailer)
- People like commuting – at least, they may need that transition between work and home (NPR)
- Brightline agrees to add wildlife crossings to rail line between LA, Vegas (Review Journal)
- Cal Poly Humboldt thinking outside of the box – off the land – to solve student housing (CalMatters)
