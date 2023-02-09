Today’s Headlines

Clearing the air in Wilmington, one e-bike at a time (LAist)

Bay Area transit ridership lags but the bridges are filling back up (SF Examiner)

Valley Rail – from Santa Clara to San Joaquin – awarded $142 million (Independent News)

Trucking companies highlight “truck-involved” bottlenecks, demanding “investment” [expansion, so they can driving] (Yahoo!)

Costa Mesa lowers speed limits in 17 places (LA Times)

SCAG adopts “Regional Advanced Mitigation,” a way to plan more comprehensively for housing and transportation (Desert Sun)

State rejects Oakland’s housing plan (Oaklandside, Mercury News)

Pro-housing advocates sue Bay Area cities for not planning enough housing (Mercury News)

Silicon Valley developer goes on hunger strike to protest Sunnyvale’s halt to project (Mercury News)

Cars are getting too big for parking spaces. Must they be accommodated? (Vice)

L.A. finalizes tenant protections (LA Times)

