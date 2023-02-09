Today’s Headlines
- Clearing the air in Wilmington, one e-bike at a time (LAist)
- Bay Area transit ridership lags but the bridges are filling back up (SF Examiner)
- Valley Rail – from Santa Clara to San Joaquin – awarded $142 million (Independent News)
- Trucking companies highlight “truck-involved” bottlenecks, demanding “investment” [expansion, so they can driving] (Yahoo!)
- Costa Mesa lowers speed limits in 17 places (LA Times)
- SCAG adopts “Regional Advanced Mitigation,” a way to plan more comprehensively for housing and transportation (Desert Sun)
- State rejects Oakland’s housing plan (Oaklandside, Mercury News)
- Pro-housing advocates sue Bay Area cities for not planning enough housing (Mercury News)
- Silicon Valley developer goes on hunger strike to protest Sunnyvale’s halt to project (Mercury News)
- Cars are getting too big for parking spaces. Must they be accommodated? (Vice)
- L.A. finalizes tenant protections (LA Times)
