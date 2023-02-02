Today’s Headlines
- California shaping a plan to make ebikes affordable for low-income people (LA Times)
- Self driving cars could greatly increase emissions (Dezeen)
- Decades of highway construction and community destruction (AARP)
- It’s Infrastructure Decade: Now the work begins (Brookings)
- Buttigieg on Vision Zero (Fast Company)
- Work from home is an opportunity to shift transit planning from its focus on commutes (Forbes)
- Money money money:
- CA grants for transit (Railway Age)
- Federal grants for transit, too (Ro Khanna)
- Federal grants for Safe Streets (Senator Feinstein)
- San Francisco will develop a homeless response team in place of police (SF Chronicle)
- Refineries regularly dump toxic chemicals into San Francisco Bay (SF Examiner)
- Oil companies post record profits (Politico, Washington Post)
- Stunningly high natural gas bills (Bloomberg) might drop soon (LAist)
- Cities all over California miss a deadline to update their housing elements – giving up funding and local control (Mercury News, SF Chronicle)
- HCD rejected Berkeley’s proposed housing element as inadequate (Daily Californian)
- Costco to build housing with its mega stores? (Eat This, Not That!)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF