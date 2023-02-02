Today’s Headlines

  • California shaping a plan to make ebikes affordable for low-income people (LA Times)
  • Self driving cars could greatly increase emissions (Dezeen)
  • Decades of highway construction and community destruction (AARP)
  • It’s Infrastructure Decade: Now the work begins (Brookings)
  • Buttigieg on Vision Zero (Fast Company)
  • Work from home is an opportunity to shift transit planning from its focus on commutes (Forbes)
  • Money money money:
  • San Francisco will develop a homeless response team in place of police (SF Chronicle)
  • Refineries regularly dump toxic chemicals into San Francisco Bay (SF Examiner)
  • Oil companies post record profits (Politico, Washington Post)
  • Stunningly high natural gas bills (Bloomberg) might drop soon (LAist)
  • Cities all over California miss a deadline to update their housing elements – giving up funding and local control (Mercury News, SF Chronicle)
  • HCD rejected Berkeley’s proposed housing element as inadequate (Daily Californian)
  • Costco to build housing with its mega stores? (Eat This, Not That!)

