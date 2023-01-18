Today’s Headlines
- Report Shows 2022 Increase In L.A. Traffic Deaths (LAT)
- Can California’s Grid Handle All the Electric Chargers? (CalMatters via LB Post)
- All the Rain and Snow Is Going to Help Power Hydro (Union-Tribune)
- Update on Salesforce Terminal to Caltrain, High Speed Rail (SFChron)
- Caltrain/Capitol Corridor Extension to Salinas Advances (MontereyHerald)
- Fewer Cities Have Mandatory Bike Helmet Laws (Slate)
- Feds Looking for State and Local Partners to “Solve” Traffic Deaths (Smart Cities Dive)
- Fresno Suffers Seventh Traffic Death of the Year (Fresno Bee)
- OC Man Arrested for Role in “Street Takeover” That Killed Med. Student (Register)
