- They knew. We knew that, but now we know that: Exxon knew exactly what they were doing to the climate (Gizmodo)
- Helicopters Rescue Ventura County Residents Stranded by Storm (Union-Tribune)
- Sacramento Gets Break from Rain, but Floods and Closed Streets Persist (SacBee)
- Biden Heads to California to Assess Storm Damage (Fresno Bee)
- More on Zero-Fare Public Transit (CNBC)
- CA Budget & Policy Center does a deep dive into Governor’s proposed budget
- Commentary: S.F.’s Lack of Public Toilets Stinks (SFGate)
- Former NBA Great Writes Unhinged Op-Ed About Homelessness in San Diego (NY Post)
- Transit Agencies Likely to Face Budget Challenges in 2023 (Smart Cities Dive)
- Can’t Afford $65,000 Electric Car?, Many Families Are Switching to Cargo E-Bikes Instead (NPR)
- But the LAT Reports on “E-Bike Panic!” in Orange County (via Biking in L.A.)
- It’s Cold (Union-Tribune)
