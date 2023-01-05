Today’s Headlines
- Rain, floods, power outages, and more coming (Reuters, SF Chronicle, LA Times, Mercury News)
- Houseless people are suffering (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- Keeping an eye on the RR tracks in San Clemente – no further storm damage so far (Mass Transit)
- The biggest barrier to biking is fear of cars (Treehugger)
- The many many many benefits of e-bikes (Planetizen)
- Electric SUVs are terrible (The Atlantic)
- What sound should electric vehicles make? (The Guardian)
- Low bar? L.A. ranks within the top 9 North American cities for transit access; S.F. is #2 (Yahoo!)
- Transit’s hiring difficulties (Transit Center)
- Caltrans creates a way for transit agencies to track, share ridership and fare data (GCN)
- Bakersfield transit expands on-demand service (Mass Transit)
- Stop giving handouts to corporations in the hope of jobs, economic uplift (Route Fifty)
- Golden Gate Bridge district gets $400M for seismic work (The Bay Link)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF