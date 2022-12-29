Today’s Headlines

Teens who love transit get around (SF Chronicle)

CA’s new law on parking requirements at new housing, explained (CBS8)

Transit district, Del Mar disagree on how to spend state money to fix RR tracks (Mass Transit)

Complicated court case now settled, and CA transit agencies can have their federal funding (Courthouse News)

Photo essay: CalMatters reviews 2022

Manteca to get a transit hub (Manteca/Ripon Bulletin)

Caltrain receives $43 million in federal funding to complete electrification project (Local News Matters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

