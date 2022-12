Today’s Headlines

New traffic laws taking effect next week (Times of San Diego)

CA High Speed Rail 2022 in review (BayLink)

Fremont aiming for zero traffic deaths (East Bay Times)

SDSU should make transit free for students to achieve climate goals (Times of San Diego)

Tesla stopped reporting its “autopilot” safety numbers online. Gee, wonder why (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

