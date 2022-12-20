Today’s Headlines
- USPS commits to 100% electric vehicles in response to public pressure (Sierra Club)
- State DOTs are split on whether they can help reduce emissions – but attitudes are shifting (Washington Post)
- Searching for a better measure of transportation efficiency than Level of Service (Reston Now)
- 2022 in review: Downtowns, transportation, climate change (Planetizen)
- Bay Area ferry riders like their commute (KTVU)
- How bike shops are navigating the fallout from the pandemic (Outside Online)
- Ahem, California: Denver used e-bike vouchers to get thousands of people out of their cars (Washington Post)
- What’s next after the failure of Prop 30? (Capitol Weekly)
- Marin officials want to elevate Highway 37 but push for a “temporary” widening too (Marin Independent Journal)
- In San Diego, outdoor dining vs Coastal Commission obsession with parking (San Diego Union Tribune)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!