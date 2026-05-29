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Friday’s Video

Haven't voted yet? Read our "how-to" guide before dropping your ballot.
10:36 AM PDT on May 29, 2026
Friday’s Video

Haven’t voted yet? Read our “how-to” guide before dropping your ballot.

  • More on Muni Measure (SFGateSFExaminerSFStandard)
  • SD Health Officials Warn on E-Bikes, But Mean E-Motos (CBS8)
  • Construction Authority Awards Pomona to Claremont A Line Contract (SGV Trib)
  • LA Metro Launches Credit Card Fare Payment (KTLA)
  • Alhambra Installs Its First Ever Speed Humps (Around Alhambra)
  • More on Silly High-Speed Bus Proposal? (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Suspending Gas Taxes Hurts Transpo. Funding More than It Helps Drivers (NPR)
  • FTA Releasing $166 Million to Replace Aging Train Cars (Metro)
  • Trump Loosening Regs. on Refrigerator Trucks, Which Will Result in Millions of Tons of Chemicals Leaks (Carbon Upfront)
  • Toll/Express Lane Cameras Don’t Care If Tags Expired (OC Reg.)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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