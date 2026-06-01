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Monday’s Headlines

We'll have a lot more on the state's retreat on transit funding.
8:53 AM PDT on June 1, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Image via State of California

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  • Air Resources Board Changes Regs to Favor Oil Over Transit (KQED, AP, Carbon Herald)
  • The Fossil Fuel Primary (SFStandard)
  • San Diego Does City-Wide Evaluation of Ped. Bridges (Union-Trib)
  • Altadena Cyclists Ride to Promote Resiliency and Recovery (KTLA)
  • Waymo Deploying Purpose-Built Taxis (EastBayTimes)
  • Building Jobs Near Transit Is Good. But We Choose Development That Puts People’s Lives at Risk Instead (Pew, CNU Public Square)
  • Clovis Plans More Road Design and Construction in New Budget (Fresno Bee)
  • San Diego Hit With Ruling Requiring Rebates to Scofflaw Parkers (Union-Trib)
  • Let’s Beat Gas Prices By Driving More! (NPR)
  • Why Did the Turtle Cross the Road? (SacBee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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