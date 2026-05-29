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The Week in Short Video

#RidetheD's bike rider, Bay Area Transit measures, and it may be too late to vote by mail.
3:21 PM PDT on May 29, 2026
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Wednesday: Ride along with Michelle Moro, the bike rider in Streetsblog L.A.’s D Line Dash bike vs. car vs. subway race from Beverly Hills to Downtown Los Angeles. The D Line Dash is sponsored by Cohen Law Group, the David Bohnett Foundation, and HaydenAI.

@streetsblogla8

More #DLineDash D-tales! Highlights of cyclist @Miche1ada race across L.A.! Stay tuned for driver and transit rider highlights later this week.

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Thursday: Bay Area advocates gathered enough signatures for two ballot measures to fund transit. The first is a regional measure funded via a sales tax increase. The other is a parcel tax to fill SF Muni’s operating deficit. Read more at Streetsblog SF: Regional Measure, Muni Measure.

@streetsblogcal

Bay Area voters are about to decide the future of transit. Two major funding measures will likely be on the November ballot: 🚆 A regional sales tax measure to fund BART, Muni, Caltrain, AC Transit, and more 🚌 A separate San Francisco measure expected to raise $160 million annually for Muni Transit agencies say the funding is needed to avoid major service cuts. #BayArea #BART #Muni #Caltrain #SanFrancisco #Oakland

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Friday: Voting rights advocates are warning it may be too late to vote by mail, but there’s plenty of other options to get your ballot counted.

@streetsblogcal

California voters: if you still have your ballot sitting at home, don’t wait. Mail delays and postmark issues could make mailing your ballot risky this close to Election Day. Drop boxes and in-person voting are still available. Check your county registrar before you vote. #California #Election2026 #Vote #Voting

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California
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Damien Newton
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Joe Linton
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Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

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