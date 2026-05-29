The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Wednesday: Ride along with Michelle Moro, the bike rider in Streetsblog L.A.’s D Line Dash bike vs. car vs. subway race from Beverly Hills to Downtown Los Angeles. The D Line Dash is sponsored by Cohen Law Group, the David Bohnett Foundation, and HaydenAI.

@streetsblogla8 More #DLineDash D-tales! Highlights of cyclist @Miche1ada race across L.A.! Stay tuned for driver and transit rider highlights later this week. ♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Thursday: Bay Area advocates gathered enough signatures for two ballot measures to fund transit. The first is a regional measure funded via a sales tax increase. The other is a parcel tax to fill SF Muni’s operating deficit. Read more at Streetsblog SF: Regional Measure, Muni Measure.

Friday: Voting rights advocates are warning it may be too late to vote by mail, but there’s plenty of other options to get your ballot counted.