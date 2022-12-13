Today’s Headlines

The future of mobility has two wheels: build the world for bikes (ArchDaily)

US has made no progress on vehicle efficiency because automakers are selling more large vehicles (ACEEE)

So many uses for e-bikes (Clean Technica)

Do you really need a robot to carry your groceries? (Bloomberg)

Lyft offers incentives to its California drivers who use electric cars (SF Examiner)

Why switching to electric cars is not enough (Napa Valley Register)

Attempt to pass a bond measure for housing, street paving in Berkeley failed. What’s next? (Berkeleyside)

In her first day in office, LA Mayor Bass declares emergency on homelessness (LA Times)

San Diego adopts new policy to get infrastructure funding to flow to low-income areas (San Diego Union Tribune)

Paid family leave helps women keep their jobs (CalMatters)

California industries are using ballot referenda to fight new laws (CalMatters)

Prop 22 (are Lyft drivers employees?) is back in court today (Bloomberg)

