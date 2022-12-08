CTC Adopts Staff Recommendations for ATP Funding $1B in a one-time boost in funding made it possible to approve 93 new high-scoring projects. The CTC plans to request a larger allocation for the ATP in future state budgets.

The California Transportation Commission this week approved staff recommendations for two categories of the current cycle of Active Transportation Program funding: Statewide and Small Urban and Rural. All the projects received very high scores when evaluated against program requirements, as anticipated when the staff released its recommendations in October. The cutoff score for the Statewide competition, below which projects did not get funded, was 89, and 78 for the Small Urban and Rural components.

The rest of the money in the 2023 cycle – around $700 million – will be allocated to projects on a third category, nominated by the nine large Metropolitan Planning Organizations, in the spring.

The cutoff would have been much higher if the state budget had not included a $1 billion one-time boost from the state surplus, and the number of projects awarded funding would have been the fewest since the program was established in 2013. Almost everyone who addressed the item at this week’s CTC meeting noted that the amount of money going into the ATP needs to be boosted permanently. Not only is the need for better bicycle and pedestrian facilities high, but it is growing.

Competition for ATP funding has been fierce since the program’s inception, and has only grown more so as more jurisdictions get better at planning for active transportation and meeting application requirements for the program.

The program received 434 project applications, with funding requests totaling $3.1 billion. The staff recommended:

Statewide competition: 67 projects totaling $853.52 million. All projects offer some benefit to a disadvantaged community, and 44 of them are Safe Routes to Schools projects. This category includes a $5 million allocation for the Active Transportation Resource Center, which provides technical assistance to applicants and implementing agencies.

Small Urban and Rural Component: 26 projects totaling $170.704. All of these show benefits for disadvantaged communities, and nineteen of them are Safe Routes to Schools projects.

Commission staff highlighted a few of the projects, below. The full list is available at this link.