Today’s Headlines

LA Mayor-Elect Bass’ Daughter Injured in Hit and Run (LAT)

San Diego Ponders Rail Plan’s Future (Union-Tribune)

Ortega Highway Connecting OC and Riverside Has Killed 214 People in Last 11 Years (Press-Enterprise)

BART Picks Developer Team for North Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Updates on SJ BART Extension (EastBayTimes1, EastBayTimes2)

California HSR Will Connect to Vegas (SmartCities)

LA Releases Draft Outdoor Dining Ordinance (Larchmont Buzz)

LA To Pilot Rules For Delivery Robots (SMDP)

Election Results Still Trickling In (SacBee)

Plug-in Cars Saved 2 Days’ Worth of Gasoline Consumption over Past Decade (Jalopnik)

Amtrak Ridership Rose by 10 Million This Year, Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels (Reuters)

It’s Raining and Snowing (OC Register)

Melanie is back on Monday. Did you miss her?