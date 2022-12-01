Today’s Headlines
- Senator Scott Wiener Wants Central Freeway Removed (SFStandard)
- Everybody Again Rejects SFMTA Center-Running Valencia Lane (MissionLocal)
- Palo Alto Considers Ban on E-Bikes Using Unpaved Nature Trails (Palo Alto Online)
- Crumbling Sidewalks, Unreliable Transit Stop Older Americans from Accessing Health Care (ABC San Diego)
- West Hollywood Launches Bike Giveaway Program (WeHo Times)
- Viral Video Shows Man Clinging to Back of Train in CA (SacBee)
- The Conversation Talks to UC-Davis’ Kari Watkins about Pandemic’s Impact on Transit
- Bigger Trucks and SUV’s Edge Into Standard Bike Lanes…Protected Lanes Needed(Bicycling)
