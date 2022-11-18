Everything You Need to Know About Riding Central Subway (SFChron)

San Bernadino Supes Approve 213 Acre Industrial Park (SBSun)

Look at Plans To Convert Stonestown to a ‘Town Center’ (SFChron)

E-Bike Discounts Coming to Berkeley? (Berkeleyside)

Los Gatos Plans Bike and Foot Bridge (EastBayTimes)

WeHo Considers Protected Bike Lanes (WeHoVille)

Wife of Man Killed in Bike Crash Calls on SD to “Quick Build” More Safety Projects (Union-Tribune)

White House Touts Achievements of Infrastructure Act 1 year after Passage(Route Fifty)

It’s Also the 3rd Anniversary of Protected Bike Lanes on the San Rafael Bridge (Rich City Rides)

It’s Cold (SacBee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF. National Headlines at Streetsblog USA.