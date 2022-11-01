Today’s Headlines
- More on Shelving ‘Better Market Street’ Turnaround Loop (RealDeal)
- Pandemic Reduced CA GHG Emissions, But Fires Offset That (LAT)
- Eagle Rock NIMBY Lawsuit Against BRT Alleges Process Violations (Pasadena Now, Eastsider)
- Plans for 3.7 Mile Protected Bike Lane from Millbrae to San Bruno Move Forward (SM Daily Journal)
- Another Quarter of Sky-High Profits for Oil, Renews Calls for a Windfall Tax (Reuters)
- Biden Accuses Oil Companies of “War Profiteering” (Associated Press)
- Novato to Ban New Gas Stations (SFGate)
