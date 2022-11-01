Today’s Headlines

  • More on Shelving ‘Better Market Street’ Turnaround Loop (RealDeal)
  • Pandemic Reduced CA GHG Emissions, But Fires Offset That (LAT)
  • Eagle Rock NIMBY Lawsuit Against BRT Alleges Process Violations (Pasadena NowEastsider)
  • Plans for 3.7 Mile Protected Bike Lane from Millbrae to San Bruno Move Forward (SM Daily Journal)
  • Another Quarter of Sky-High Profits for Oil, Renews Calls for a Windfall Tax (Reuters)
  • Biden Accuses Oil Companies of “War Profiteering” (Associated Press)
  • Novato to Ban New Gas Stations (SFGate)

