More on Shelving ‘Better Market Street’ Turnaround Loop (RealDeal)

Pandemic Reduced CA GHG Emissions, But Fires Offset That (LAT)

Eagle Rock NIMBY Lawsuit Against BRT Alleges Process Violations (Pasadena Now, Eastsider)

Plans for 3.7 Mile Protected Bike Lane from Millbrae to San Bruno Move Forward (SM Daily Journal)

Another Quarter of Sky-High Profits for Oil, Renews Calls for a Windfall Tax (Reuters)

Biden Accuses Oil Companies of “War Profiteering” (Associated Press)

Novato to Ban New Gas Stations (SFGate)

