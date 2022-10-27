Today’s Headlines
- Climate change news is dour (NBC News)
- CARB says CA carbon emissions fell in first year of pandemic – but that year is an outlier (AP News)
- Even when it’s turned off, your gas stove might be poisoning you (LA Times)
- Autonomous cars are no panacea, warns Buttigieg (Jalopnik)
- More electric school buses are coming (AP News)
- Another $130M is available from VW settlement for zero-emission transit, school, shuttle buses (Green Car Congress)
- Going electric involves a lot more than just finding funding (GovTech)
- Bay Area has a shortage of bus drivers (ABC7)
- Buttigieg visits failing rail tracks in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Inside the bike-share lab (Fast Company)
- LA and Orange counties could get $295 million for active transportation projects (Urbanize)
- CA Association of Realtors apologizes for past redlining and racist housing policies (KQED)
- Guerrilla gardening in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)
