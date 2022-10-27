Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change news is dour (NBC News)
  • CARB says CA carbon emissions fell in first year of pandemic – but that year is an outlier (AP News)
  • Even when it’s turned off, your gas stove might be poisoning you (LA Times)
  • Autonomous cars are no panacea, warns Buttigieg (Jalopnik)
  • More electric school buses are coming (AP News)
  • Another $130M is available from VW settlement for zero-emission transit, school, shuttle buses (Green Car Congress)
  • Going electric involves a lot more than just finding funding (GovTech)
  • Bay Area has a shortage of bus drivers (ABC7)
  • Buttigieg visits failing rail tracks in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Inside the bike-share lab (Fast Company)
  • LA and Orange counties could get $295 million for active transportation projects (Urbanize)
  • CA Association of Realtors apologizes for past redlining and racist housing policies (KQED)
  • Guerrilla gardening in San Francisco (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF