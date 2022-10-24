Today’s Headlines
- More on SF Muni’s Chinatown Station (SFGate)
- Transit Recovery Hobbled by Worker Shortages (GovTech)
- ATP Awards 36.48 Million for CVLink Extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta (KSEQ)
- San Diego Promises Both Zero Emission Projects and New Highway Lanes (KPBS)
- More On New Arrow Train Service (Redlands Daily Facts)
- Committee to Review City’s Bicycle Transportation Action Plan (Pasadena Today)
- Santa Barbara Removes Green Bike Area Paint from Bike/Ped Promenade (Independent)
- Painted Bike Lane Not Enough for Advocates in La Jolla (La Jolla Light)
