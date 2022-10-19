Today’s Headlines
- The oil industry has always relied on public subsidy (Capital & Main)
- People-centered Wakanda is a model for future cities (CNN)
- Dublin celebrates the construction of a giant parking lot at its transit hub (Patch)
- About that Dodger Stadium gondola (Planetizen)
- Track repairs could halt San Diego train service for months (LA Times, San Diego Union Tribune)
- Fresno County launches electric car-share for rural areas (Mass Transit)
- Are Class 1 e-bikes too fast for some trails? (Single Tracks)
- A new guide to all the ways of creating a “15-minute” city (Eltis)
- The biggest source of pollution from office buildings is the commute (Commercial Observer)
- Working to reduce food waste (NY Times)
- Clean energy’s tipping point is being reached (Bloomberg)
