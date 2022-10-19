Today’s Headlines

  • The oil industry has always relied on public subsidy (Capital & Main)
  • People-centered Wakanda is a model for future cities (CNN)
  • Dublin celebrates the construction of a giant parking lot at its transit hub (Patch)
  • About that Dodger Stadium gondola (Planetizen)
  • Track repairs could halt San Diego train service for months (LA Times, San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Fresno County launches electric car-share for rural areas (Mass Transit)
  • Are Class 1 e-bikes too fast for some trails? (Single Tracks)
  • A new guide to all the ways of creating a “15-minute” city (Eltis)
  • The biggest source of pollution from office buildings is the commute (Commercial Observer)
  • Working to reduce food waste (NY Times)
  • Clean energy’s tipping point is being reached (Bloomberg)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF