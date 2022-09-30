Today’s Headlines
- GoSGV to bring e-bikes to San Gabriel Valley residents (Mass Transit)
- Santa Rosa acquires two electric buses (Press Democrat)
- High-speed rail will be a boondoggle to some until it’s completed (SF Gate)
- San Diego County adopts new guidelines on studying vehicle miles traveled to comply with state law (10News)
- A child on a bike is killed by a driver, and police blame the boy for riding where “it’s unsafe” (Slate)
- Mexico City’s “radical rethinking of right of way” could teach U.S. cities how to be sustainable, livable, vibrant (Governing)
- Bikes are everywhere in Kabul after the Taliban took over – but no women ride (NPR)
- CPUC proposes framework for shutting down Aliso Canyon gas field (Los Angeles Daily News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF