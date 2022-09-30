Today’s Headlines

GoSGV to bring e-bikes to San Gabriel Valley residents (Mass Transit)

Santa Rosa acquires two electric buses (Press Democrat)

High-speed rail will be a boondoggle to some until it’s completed (SF Gate)

San Diego County adopts new guidelines on studying vehicle miles traveled to comply with state law (10News)

A child on a bike is killed by a driver, and police blame the boy for riding where “it’s unsafe” (Slate)

Mexico City’s “radical rethinking of right of way” could teach U.S. cities how to be sustainable, livable, vibrant (Governing)

Bikes are everywhere in Kabul after the Taliban took over – but no women ride (NPR)

CPUC proposes framework for shutting down Aliso Canyon gas field (Los Angeles Daily News)

