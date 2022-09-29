Today’s Headlines

  • Video: Clean Air Day is next week (SacRT)
  • Developing a Greenhouse Gas Index to quantify emissions from products and policies (Resources)
  • Eight bike trails that “teach you about L.A.” (LA Times)
  • The hottest new car on the market is an e-bike (Wall Street Journal)
  • They tried! Journalists ride 17 transit agencies in a day (SF Chronicle)
  • Stuck on the streets of SF in a driverless car (NY Times)
  • MTC adopts new transit-oriented development policy for Bay Area (MTC)
  • We just can’t seem to kick the car habit (Metropolis)
  • How much money Tesla has received from California subsidies (SF Chronicle)
  • Data from twenty Guaranteed Basic Income programs show that they are a lifeline (CityLab)
  • Lack of data makes protecting renters more difficult (Terner Center)
  • LA moves closer to ending COVID rent protections (LA Times)
  • LA County supes propose permanent rent protections (LA Times)
  • Street food vendors can now operate legally; here’s how (L.A. Taco)

