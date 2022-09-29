Today’s Headlines
- Video: Clean Air Day is next week (SacRT)
- Developing a Greenhouse Gas Index to quantify emissions from products and policies (Resources)
- Eight bike trails that “teach you about L.A.” (LA Times)
- The hottest new car on the market is an e-bike (Wall Street Journal)
- They tried! Journalists ride 17 transit agencies in a day (SF Chronicle)
- Stuck on the streets of SF in a driverless car (NY Times)
- MTC adopts new transit-oriented development policy for Bay Area (MTC)
- We just can’t seem to kick the car habit (Metropolis)
- How much money Tesla has received from California subsidies (SF Chronicle)
- Data from twenty Guaranteed Basic Income programs show that they are a lifeline (CityLab)
- Lack of data makes protecting renters more difficult (Terner Center)
- LA moves closer to ending COVID rent protections (LA Times)
- LA County supes propose permanent rent protections (LA Times)
- Street food vendors can now operate legally; here’s how (L.A. Taco)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF