Today’s Headlines
- Transit is in serious trouble (Eno Center for Transportation)
- The Bay Area transit map is an unholy mess (SF Chronicle)
- SANDAG leaders say they won’t use a “road charge” to pay for transportation plan (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Grant allows LA Community College students to ride transit for free (LA Times)
- Chilling video of a child almost run over in a crosswalk is all over media, but few note the inadequate police response (Autoblog)
- Chico to get a couple of crosswalk improvements (Enterprise-Record)
- San Jose police are using pedestrian decoys to catch, cite dangerous drivers (ABC7)
- Drivers are killing San Diego pedestrians; Newscasters offer “safety tips for pedestrians” (Fox 5)
- More on new California parking law as a win for climate and housing (LA Times, Bloomberg)
- Research: Carbon offsets for Northern California forests are based on lies (Lost Coast Output)
- Do tiny homes for homeless people help? (Mercury News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF