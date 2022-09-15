Today’s Headlines

Devastating coastal algae bloom is “like a wildfire in the water” (High Country News)

Particulate matter is a killer, and almost half of it comes from transportation (Treehugger)

Railroad strike averted (AP) Why workers threatened to strike (Mother Jones)

Switching to electric cars is nowhere near enough (LA Times)

It took a long time, and commitment, to get the federal climate bill (EDF)

Driver mows down riders at Bike Party; police blame bike riders (Berkeleyside)

What should happen to drivers who kill bike riders? (Outside)

Google maps could do a much better job on biking (Protocol)

Newsom signs bill stemming from shooting at San Jose transit facility (Spotlight)

San Diego reforms its neighborhood planning groups to make them more diverse (San Diego Union Tribune)

Ontario is overrun with giant warehouses (The Guardian)

Stop calling Charles “the Climate King” (Heated)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF