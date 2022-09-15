Today’s Headlines
- Devastating coastal algae bloom is “like a wildfire in the water” (High Country News)
- Particulate matter is a killer, and almost half of it comes from transportation (Treehugger)
- Railroad strike averted (AP)
- Why workers threatened to strike (Mother Jones)
- Switching to electric cars is nowhere near enough (LA Times)
- It took a long time, and commitment, to get the federal climate bill (EDF)
- Driver mows down riders at Bike Party; police blame bike riders (Berkeleyside)
- What should happen to drivers who kill bike riders? (Outside)
- Google maps could do a much better job on biking (Protocol)
- Newsom signs bill stemming from shooting at San Jose transit facility (Spotlight)
- San Diego reforms its neighborhood planning groups to make them more diverse (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Ontario is overrun with giant warehouses (The Guardian)
- Stop calling Charles “the Climate King” (Heated)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF