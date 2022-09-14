Today’s Headlines
- Maybe gas-powered cars did us all a favor (California Planning & Development Report)
- Newsom signs bill targeting harassment in public spaces, on transit (Axios)
- Ferry service is expensive to run (East Bay Times)
- Yuba-Sutter transit launches ‘top-to-bottom” study to improve service (Mass Transit)
- BART standardizes schedules, improves connections (Patch)
- San Diego transit to waive fares on Clean Air Day, October 5 (Intelligent Transport)
- Ten transportation projects underway in Oakland (Oaklandside)
- Potential freight railroad strike could force Metrolink to suspend service (Spectrum)
- … and Capitol Corridor too (Patch)
- Four cities “putting pedestrians first” (BBC Travel)
- The boom in bike-share during the pandemic crossed socioeconomic lines (Penn Today)
- Figure out the right size bike for you (Bicycling)
- The e-bike revolution is in trouble (Treehugger)
- EV streets sweepers: coming to a city near you? (Electrek)
