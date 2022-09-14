Today’s Headlines

  • Maybe gas-powered cars did us all a favor (California Planning & Development Report)
  • Newsom signs bill targeting harassment in public spaces, on transit (Axios)
  • Ferry service is expensive to run (East Bay Times)
  • Yuba-Sutter transit launches ‘top-to-bottom” study to improve service (Mass Transit)
  • BART standardizes schedules, improves connections (Patch)
  • San Diego transit to waive fares on Clean Air Day, October 5 (Intelligent Transport)
  • Ten transportation projects underway in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Potential freight railroad strike could force Metrolink to suspend service (Spectrum)
    • … and Capitol Corridor too (Patch)
  • Four cities “putting pedestrians first” (BBC Travel)
  • The boom in bike-share during the pandemic crossed socioeconomic lines (Penn Today)
  • Figure out the right size bike for you (Bicycling)
  • The e-bike revolution is in trouble (Treehugger)
  • EV streets sweepers: coming to a city near you? (Electrek)

