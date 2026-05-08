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The Week In Short Videos

Meet the Great Commuter Racers, Suspending the Gas Tax, and LA's decades-in-the-making subway extension is open.
6:03 PM PDT on May 8, 2026
The Week In Short Videos
Ride the D!

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And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Wednesday – Have we mentioned that the D-Line Subway extension opened today in Los Angeles? Have we mentioned that Streetsblog L.A. is going to test that line with a commuter race? We have? Good. In that case, you can meet the participants in the race in this week’s preview; more on them next week. (Also, shoutout to our sponsors: Cohen Law Partners, the David Bohnett Foundation, and Hayden AI.)

@streetsblogla8

Who will win Streetsblog’s Great Commuter Race – The #DLineDash ?!? Thanks to our racers and sponsors!!

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Friday – Some of California governor’s candidates are talking about suspending the gas tax during the latest price spike tied to the war with Iran. Some said yes, some said no. But if the state does suspend the gas tax, that’s going to lead to a lot of unpaid bills.

@streetsblogcal

California governor’s candidates are talking about suspending the gas tax during the latest price spike tied to the war with Iran. But here’s the question nobody’s answering: If the gas tax goes away, what happens to road repairs? Transit funding? Infrastructure projects already underway? And there’s no guarantee lower taxes would even lower prices. Several European countries tried cutting fuel taxes during recent spikes and drivers often saw little lasting relief at the pump. #California #GasPrices #GasTax #CApolitics #PublicTransit

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Friday – L.A. Metro opened a new subway! The four-mile three-station D Line extension section 1 is carrying people across the city, and quick! L.A. is riding the D, and it’s a big deal. For more D-tails, see Streetsblog L.A. coverage or Joe Linton’s live thread recapping the long D Day.

@streetsblogla8

Metro’s D Line subway is open!

♬ original sound – streetsblogla
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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

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