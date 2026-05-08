The Week In Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Wednesday – Have we mentioned that the D-Line Subway extension opened today in Los Angeles? Have we mentioned that Streetsblog L.A. is going to test that line with a commuter race? We have? Good. In that case, you can meet the participants in the race in this week’s preview; more on them next week. (Also, shoutout to our sponsors: Cohen Law Partners, the David Bohnett Foundation, and Hayden AI.)

Friday – Some of California governor’s candidates are talking about suspending the gas tax during the latest price spike tied to the war with Iran. Some said yes, some said no. But if the state does suspend the gas tax, that’s going to lead to a lot of unpaid bills.

@streetsblogcal California governor’s candidates are talking about suspending the gas tax during the latest price spike tied to the war with Iran. But here’s the question nobody’s answering: If the gas tax goes away, what happens to road repairs? Transit funding? Infrastructure projects already underway? And there’s no guarantee lower taxes would even lower prices. Several European countries tried cutting fuel taxes during recent spikes and drivers often saw little lasting relief at the pump. #California #GasPrices #GasTax #CApolitics #PublicTransit ♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Friday – L.A. Metro opened a new subway! The four-mile three-station D Line extension section 1 is carrying people across the city, and quick! L.A. is riding the D, and it’s a big deal. For more D-tails, see Streetsblog L.A. coverage or Joe Linton’s live thread recapping the long D Day.