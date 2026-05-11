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Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

AI controlled speed limits debut.
7:53 AM PDT on May 11, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Caltrans Launches AI Powered Speed Limit Program Between Salinas/Monterey (SFGate)
  • Advocates Call for LA/Candidates to Talk Traffic Safety… (CBS2)
  • …But LA Hasn’t Repaved Single Street to Avoid Safety Measures in Over a Year (LAist)
  • Santa Barbara Closes 8-Mile Bike Trail Gap (News-Press)
  • High-Speed Rail Authority Gets Three New Board Members (Release, SFChron)
  • State Not Meeting Homelessness Goals (SacBee)
  • Oil/Gas Prices Still Rising (OC Reg)
  • Amazon Stops Sale of E-Motos Following Fatal Crash (LAT)
    • But Issue Continues E-Bike/E-Moto Confusion (KTLA, ABC7, KCRA)
  • Wiener Leading in Race to Succeed Pelosi (SFChron)
  • Uber Tries “New Strategy” Of Answering People’s Concerns (Axios)
  • What Cities and Governments Can Actually Do About Gas Prices (Guardian)
  • Content Creators Flock to “Charlie Kirk Way” in Westminster (SFGate)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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Headlines | Safety

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