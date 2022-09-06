Today’s Headlines
- CA approves new climate measures (NY Times)
- “Demand response” helps avert blackouts – with attention, we can easily conserve energy (Bloomberg)
- Even with energy demand surging (Bloomberg)
- Electric vehicles are adding only a small amount of demand to the grid (Spectrum News)
- Other states consider adopting CA’s ban on sales of new gas cars (Spectrum, PBS)
- CA approves SANDAG regional plan that includes local road user charge (The Coast News)
- Universal basic mobility is fundamental and necessary (CityFi)
- California to offer e-bike incentives (KPBS)
- E-bikes could be a “gateway” to more human-centered planning (Treehugger)
- Skepticism about potential tax break for being car-free (LAist)
- Generation gap over what a car means (NY Times)
- BART celebrates 50 years with swag, discounts, arcades (Mercury News)
- BART needs to work with changing commute schedules (SF Chronicle)
- BART extension to San Jose coming into focus (Planetizen)
- CA police killed nearly 1,000 people in 6 years (SF Chronicle)
- CA could allow vacant strip malls to be redeveloped as housing (Smart Cities Dive)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF