Today’s Headlines

  • Bill to end mandatory parking requirements near transit heads to Governor (The Center Square)
  • Bill requiring signals to give pedestrians a head start passes Legislature (Santa Monica Daily Press)
  • Last-minute bill to “save” Diablo Canyon nearly derailed by one phrase (Sacramento Bee)
  • In praise of the community bike shop (Momentum Magazine)
  • Against bollards on bike trails (Bike Sonoma)
  • Why do some people hate bicycle riders? (Guardian)
  • Do highways frustrate mobility? (Planetizen)
  • Caltrain, PG&E celebrate milestone on electrification project (Mass Transit)
  • Monterey transit agency invites public to offer input on design of Bus Rapid Transit paralleling Highway 1 (Mass Transit)
  • Yolobus to increase service, offers free transit through October (Mass Transit)
  • California Governor Newsom’s strategies developed over time (CalMatters)
  • The story of building a skate park, despite rules (LA Times)
  • Newsom celebrates clearing of homeless encampments (Sacramento Bee)
  • ICYMI: Rich people give money to study climate change, but we need action (CP&DR)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

