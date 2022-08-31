Today’s Headlines
- Bill to end mandatory parking requirements near transit heads to Governor (The Center Square)
- Bill requiring signals to give pedestrians a head start passes Legislature (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- Last-minute bill to “save” Diablo Canyon nearly derailed by one phrase (Sacramento Bee)
- In praise of the community bike shop (Momentum Magazine)
- Against bollards on bike trails (Bike Sonoma)
- Why do some people hate bicycle riders? (Guardian)
- Do highways frustrate mobility? (Planetizen)
- Caltrain, PG&E celebrate milestone on electrification project (Mass Transit)
- Monterey transit agency invites public to offer input on design of Bus Rapid Transit paralleling Highway 1 (Mass Transit)
- Yolobus to increase service, offers free transit through October (Mass Transit)
- California Governor Newsom’s strategies developed over time (CalMatters)
- The story of building a skate park, despite rules (LA Times)
- Newsom celebrates clearing of homeless encampments (Sacramento Bee)
- ICYMI: Rich people give money to study climate change, but we need action (CP&DR)
