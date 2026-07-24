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Friday’s Headlines

Man, those Fresno County politicians really screwed up the sales tax.
7:27 AM PDT on July 24, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • City of Fresno Goes It Alone As County Sales Tax Expires (Fresno Bee)
  • More on LA Metro Plan to Add Transit Rider to Board (LAist, Daily News)
  • More on CAHSR Connector Plan to Brightline West (VV News)
  • Bike Lane Battle for Hopkins in Berkeley (SF Chron)
  • Plan for Sac. “Railyards District” Making Progress (SacBee)
  • How Much Free Parking Can One Park/Zoo Handle? (Merc-News)
  • Despite Transit’s Success During World Cup, the Mega-event created 8-9 Million Tons of Carbon Emissions (Wired)
  • USDOT Scrubs Bike Safety from Websites (NPR)
  • Here’s How to Add Driver’s License/State ID to Phone (LAT)
  • Fancy Freeway Overpasses (OC Reg)
  • People Keep Stealing Caltrans’ Welcome Signs (SF Gate)
  • Road Closures for SF Marathon (SF Gate)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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