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The Week in Short Videos

L.A. mega-event transportation past and future, high-speed rail, that D is getting longer, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on bicycling
9:27 AM PDT on July 24, 2026
The Week in Short Videos
Ride the D!

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog L.A. and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Tuesday – At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald praises L.A. transit for World Cup success. But warns the Olympics is a different beast…

Thursday – Streetsblog USA’s weekly video headlines recap starts with a look at the federal high-speed rail funding picture.

Friday – Earlier this year, Metro opened an initial extension of its D Line Subway in Los Angeles’ Westside. Today, Joe Linton tours two under construction stations that are expected to open next year – in Beverly Hills and Century City.

@streetsblogla8

You probably know about Metro’s new D Line subway extension – that just opened – but did you know there are more #DLine stations opening next year?!? They’re in #BeverlyHills & #CenturyCity ! Do you #RidetheD ?

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Friday – And here’s a bonus video from Streetsblog NYC! Who doesn’t love to hear AOC talk about bike riding?

@streetsblognyc

@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on breaking the stereotypes around who bikes in NYC. Watch the whole video on YouTube #nyc #bike #aoc #cycling

♬ original sound – Streetsblog NYC
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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

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