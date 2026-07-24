The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog L.A. and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Tuesday – At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald praises L.A. transit for World Cup success. But warns the Olympics is a different beast…

Thursday – Streetsblog USA’s weekly video headlines recap starts with a look at the federal high-speed rail funding picture.

Friday – Earlier this year, Metro opened an initial extension of its D Line Subway in Los Angeles’ Westside. Today, Joe Linton tours two under construction stations that are expected to open next year – in Beverly Hills and Century City.

Friday – And here’s a bonus video from Streetsblog NYC! Who doesn’t love to hear AOC talk about bike riding?