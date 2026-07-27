Monday’s Headlines
I'm back at the con. Streetsblog CAL will resume normal publishing/video/podcasting today.
10:27 AM PDT on July 27, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
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Friday’s Headlines
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LA Metro Board July 2026 Recap: Open Streets Funding, Governance, Freeway Expansion, and More
It took more than half a year for Metro to approve an additional $1 million for CicLAvia-type events. Other board actions on freeway widening, governance, Pacoima Metrolink, workforce housing, Olympics, and more.
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The Last Straw: Duffy Asks Senate To ‘Restrict’ Funding For Bike Lanes
The U.S. Transportation Secretary wrongly believes that bike lanes cause traffic and therefore should not be funded.
July 23, 2026