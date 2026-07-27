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Monday’s Headlines

I'm back at the con. Streetsblog CAL will resume normal publishing/video/podcasting today.
10:27 AM PDT on July 27, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • More on Newson’s Air Resources’ Board’s Starving of Transit (CapRadio)
  • Commentary: California Needs to Stop Starving Transit (SFChron)
  • San Diego’s E-Bike Rules Go Into Effect This Week (Union-Trib)
  • Caltrans Gives Up Control of Hawthorne Bridge in Torrance (Daily Breeze)
  • More on Muni Rail Bike Ban (SFChron)
  • North Bay Transit Ridership Up (MarinIJPressDemocrat)
  • Public Blasts AC Transit Report (Oaklandside
  • Homelessness Rises in LA City/County (Daily News)
  • WHO: Global Traffic Deaths Fall 30% Since 1990…With One Notable Exception (Associated Press)
  • Super Wealthy Buying Houses for Their Luxury Cars (New York Times)
  • Trump: How About Naming Penn Station for Trump? (NBC News)
  • FTA Launches Dashboard To Track Progress (Metro Magazine)
  • It’s Gonna Be a Heat Dome! (SacBee)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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