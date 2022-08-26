Today’s Headlines

  • Climate is changing, like it to or not (LA Times)
  • California’s “climate migrants” never expected this (PBS)
  • CA to end sales of gas cars (Reuters, EDF)
    • What’s next? Lots of work to do (CalMatters)
    • Now CA needs a plan for fewer cars altogether (Curbed)
    • Midwest car makers already planning to switch to electric cars (Kansas City Star)
  • Churches weigh in: pass bill to remove parking minimums (All Saints Church)
  • Advancing climate justice over profit-led research (Stanford Social Innovation Review)
  • Sharp elbows needed to get money for SoCal rail projects (Mass Transit)

